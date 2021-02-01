Young man and his splendid home-based antique exhibition

Mr. Nguyen Tan Hieu, 34, in Binh Thuy district, Can Tho city has acquired a collection of around 200 valuable vintage cassettes, radios, and over 100 old kerosene lamps. The much-admired collection on display in every nook of Hieu’s house. The vast array of antiques captures the attention of passersby despite the house being located in a little alley on Bui Huu Nghia street (Binh Thuy district). The majority of cassette players and radios here date back to a few decades ago, even more than half a century, but are still surprisingly new-looking and functional. To demonstrate, Hieu even switched on VOV1 (Voice of Vietnam) channel from a radio produced in the 1950-1960s, and the sound was strikingly smooth and clear. The quirky perennial machines originating in Japan, the US … from big brands like National, Panasonic, and Sony were all manufactured between 1955 and 1975. Many phonographs, vinyl records and other items. From all over the country also massively contribute to Hieu's captivating collection which he has sweated blood for. Mr. Hieu remarked that though modern electronic audio equipment is of very high quality, the retro style machines, particularly the signature sound produced from vintage cassette players, for ever… Read full this story

