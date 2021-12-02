Who are the richest YouTubers in Vietnam?

More and more people are earning huge incomes from YouTube and Google. Some of them earn hundreds of billions of dong a year from online business. A 28-year old woman and a 30-year old man in Cau Giay district in Hanoi have reported revenue of VND330 billion and VND269 billion from software they developed and posted on Google Play, App Store and other apps. The Hanoi Taxation Agency said they were the biggest taxpayers in 2020 in the city, paying VND23.4 billion and VND18.1 billion, respectively. In 2020, Hanoi collected VND123 billion from e-commerce, up by five times compared with 2019. In Da Nang City, the Hai Chau district taxation agency confirmed it has collected tax arrears of VND25.3 billion from a man, who had revenue of VND281 billion from advert services paid by Google in 2015-June 2018. Online game writer earns VND41 billion from Google In October 2020, the HCM City Taxation Agency reported that Tran Duc P had income of VND41 billion and had to pay tax arrears for 2016 and 2017. He specialized in creating online games, available on Google apps and received money from Google. The VND41 billion was his income in 2016-2017, when P was… Read full this story

