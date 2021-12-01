White snow transforms Y Ty Commune into European-style village

With white snow falling on many roads throughout Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District of Lao Cai province, local residents were reminded of beautiful images of Europe, although this was the first time in living memory that snow has come to the area. Snow started to fall from 10 p.m. on January 10 before spreading throughout Y Ty Commune on the morning of January 11. Each road remains covered in white snow. Y Ty commune endures heavy snowfall at 7 a.m. on January 11. Snow serves to block the road in Y Ty Commune, creating a scene that is reminiscent of winter in Europe. This comes after snow initially started to fall at 10 p.m. on January 10. Visitors could easily spot snow on the branches of nearby trees. Over the course of one night, Mo Phu Chai School in Y Ty Commune turns white. This natural phenomenon is largely caused by spells of extreme cold which have spread throughout northern region over recent days. Snowfall becomes thicker on the morning of January 11. The rare phenomenon proves to be attractive to visitors. VOV/ Photos: Vtc.vn Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C As temperature at the… Read full this story

