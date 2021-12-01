VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 12

HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021 The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 33 million tourists with total revenue of more than 4.3 billion USD in 2021. In an effort to develop HCM City to become a leading tourism city in Asia, the city’s tourism department has planned new tourism products and events to attract more visitors. Some notable events include the 8th HCM City Ao dai Festival and HCM City Tourism Day, along with tours at old Sai Gon’s relics. Last year, the city’s tourism market suffered greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of international visitors to HCM City in 2020 was 1.3 million, down 84.8 percent year on year, while the number of domestic travellers to HCM City was 15.8 million, a decrease of 48.4 percent year on year. Total tourism revenue was estimated at nearly 3.7 billion USD, down 39.6 percent compared to 2019./. Vietcombank looks to raise pre-tax profit by 12 percent in 2021 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) sets to increase pre-tax profit by 12 percent year-on-year to 25.2 trillion VND this year, said Director-General Pham Quang Dung at a Hanoi conference on… Read full this story

