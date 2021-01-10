The Rest Home renovation began in September with funds, around VNĐ1.5 billion (US$65,000), from a number of individuals and organisations. Photo courtesy of HCM City Theatre Association HCM CITY Residents living in the HCM City Rest Home for Artists in District 8 will have a happy Tết (Lunar New Year) after the house renovation is completed this month. The renovation began in September with funds of around VNĐ1.5 billion (US$65,000) from individuals and organisations, including movie actor Lý Hùng and theatre actress-producer Trịnh Kim Chi of HCM City. The home serves more than 20 traditional artists aged 70-80, including cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng (classical drama) stars like Diệu Hiền, Ngọc Đáng and Lệ Thẩm, who performed for more than 50 years and played a role in theatre development. Free food, treatment and health care, and even funeral services, are all offered to the residents. The home receives financial support from local authorities. “My father, late movie star and producer Lý Huỳnh, often visited his colleagues at the home every Tết when he was alive,” said actor Hùng, who has been in the movie industry the for 20 years. “We will work together to expand the home and offer artists residing here better living conditions.” More than 200 poor artists have signed up to live in the home,… Read full this story

Rest Home for Artists renovated before Tết have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.