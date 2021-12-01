More foreigners enter HCM City to cheat residents

More foreigners have entered HCM City to cheat residents, said Colonel Pham Ngoc Tien, head of the city’s Immigration Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Police. Director of the Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP The colonel made the statement at a meeting organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the city Police Division to review five-year task in ensuring public security in the city for tourism quality improvement. According to Colonel Tien, though the year 2020 has seen a decline of foreign visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, 200 foreigners have violated the law. These foreigners are mostly from China, and those are from African countries, Bangladesh, and Pakistan… These criminals reside without permission in the city to seek a job. Noticeably, in 2019, police officers in HCM City handled 315 Chinese criminals, 133 people hailing from African nations; 93 from South Korea and 140 others with different nationals. These criminals are involved in the illegal bets, online stock floor, games in internet or internet and phone scams to swindle money. However, police officers have bumped into difficulties as many of criminals have not had… Read full this story

