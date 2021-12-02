Mistery of three ancient temples in Hung Yen

Pho Hien (Hien Street), Chua Chuong (Chuong Pagoda), and Den tho Chu Dong Tu (Chu Dong Tu Temple) are all associated with mysterious legends imbued with the cultural colors of ancient times. Chu Dong Tu–Tien Dung Love Festival A group of women in beautiful pink dresses holds a dragon palanquin, where there is a jar inside. The procession moves slowly from the sacred temple towards the Red River. Da Trach Temple It is a long dancing dragon created by 30 young men, which leads the procession, followed by thousands of people from five communes in Khoai Chau district in Hung Yen province. When reaching the river bank, the people go onto a boat. In the middle of the river, two older men drop two circles into the river. Another older man used a red-lacquered dipper to scoop water out of the river into the jar. The water jar is carried ashore. Only when the water jar is put on the altar can the organization board open the Chu Dong Tu Festival – one of the 16 biggest festivals in Vietnam. Da Trach Temple Chu Dong Tu Festival is organized for three days from the 10th to the 12th day of… Read full this story

