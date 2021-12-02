Minister praises record 2020 trade surplus

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh Vietnam fulfilled its 2016-2020 import and export targets ahead of schedule despite the severe effects of the pandemic in 2020. What is your assessment of the country’s foreign trade achievements? Foreign trade was impressive in 2016-2020. In 2020, Vietnam exported goods worth an estimated US$281.5 billion, up 6.5 percent from 2019, and became a world leader in terms of export growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic that caused the vast majority of economies worldwide to experience negative growth. Over the past three consecutive years, the average growth of domestic enterprises was higher than that of foreign invested ones. I believe that this trend will continue and be promoted with the implementation of a series of free trade agreements (FTAs) and other international integration frameworks. Vietnam set a target of balancing export and import values in 2020 but it has accumulated a trade surplus annually since 2016, posting a record trade surplus of US$19.1 billion in 2020. This is a very impressive achievement. Vietnam suffered from a trade deficit for many years prior to the 2016-2020 period. How did FTA markets contribute to Vietnam’s foreign trade achievements? In 2016-2020, Vietnam made outstanding efforts in… Read full this story

