Man ‘rises from dead’ with speech impairment and vision loss healed

Mr. Nguyen Van Be, 71, in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho, after a clinical death, oddly recovered from being sightless and voiceless. He is now voluble and a ball of fire as if he had never put up with impairments. Mr. Be speaks about sudden inexplicable illness of over 40 years. He was born into poverty, which gave rise to the need to follow his father to laboriously work for a living since he was little. He started his own family at the age of 26, and the tough life never left him. On an afternoon in 1977, while working with others, Mr. Be, a heathy 27-year-old breadwinner, all of a sudden felt malaise and shakiness, and collapsed on the ground and fainted. He then was hospitalized and was unconscious for three days. Waking up surrounded by people, he was powerless to verbally respond to the attention given to him. He realized he had lost the ability to even utter a word, despite the longing to talk. He grabbed a piece of paper and wrote “want to chat but unable to produce speech”. He had turned mute. One month of treatment in a Can Tho hospital did not… Read full this story
