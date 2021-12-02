Hoping 2021 brings further thrives

On the threshold of Lunar New Year 2021, artists in HCM City reviewed their operation in 2020 and voice their hope for a new year 2021 with full of peace and further thrives so that they can bring their artworks closer the public. People’s Artist Bach Tuyet: Wishing a peaceful 2021 to all 2020 was the year when I produced the biggest number of artworks on pressing issues. After releasing a Vietnamese opera on COVID-19 pandemic, I launched a community project to encourage cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) singers to share a helping hand in the fight against the pandemic. Within the project, I have composed songs and joined young artists in music videos raising up the spirits of doctors and medical workers and raising the public awareness during the anti-pandemic battle. The songs and music videos have gained much applause and interest from audiences. At nearly 80 years of age, I always keep updated on the country’s situations and blend them into my compositions. On the edge of the lunar New Year 2021, I hope that there will be more stages and theatres so that artists can fully devote to the art and show off their best talents and capacity… Read full this story

