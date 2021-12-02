Every year when autumn comes, Ta Chi Nhu Mountain in Tram Tau District, Yen Bai Province, turns into a colourful flower garden. Sitting at a height of 2,979 metres above sea level, the peak of the mountain at that time is fully coated with ‘chi pau’, a wild flower shaded with a blend of pink and lilac colours. ‘Chi pau’ flowers bloom at the foot of a rotten tree. Trekkers resting on a rocky ledge. Trekkers to Ta Chi Nhu this season can admire the picturesque view of a flower garden in the clouds. Horses freely wandering in the flower field. The pure beauty of nature. Clouds linger over a flower field. Hai Duong – Phong Son (Nhan Dan)

