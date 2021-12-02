When the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in Wuhan in China a year ago, broke out, even the most optimistic person could not imagine that the Vietnamese economy would stand firm. With the world’s most open economy (import and export equal to 200% of GDP), heavily dependent on the international market, the Vietnamese economy was projected to be risky and vulnerable. However, toward the end of the year, the economy’s import and export activities became more vibrant and reached numbers that satisfied the most skeptical economic analysts. “I am very happy to know that in difficult conditions in 2020, we have 31 export items worth over $1 billion, with nine items with export revenues of over $5 billion and six items with over $10 billion,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the total import and export turnover in 2020 reached nearly $544 billion, up 5.1% year on year; and trade surplus hit a record of $19.1 billion, much higher than $10.9 billion of the previous year. Trade surplus in 2020 is higher than that of 2019 ($10.9 billion) and 2018 ($6.8 billion), nine times higher than 2017 ($2.1 billion) and nearly 11 times… Read full this story

Extensive reforms behind the border have 275 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.