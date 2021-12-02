Discovering Phong Nha Cave in Quang Binh

Phong Nha Cave is the most famous site of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang complex in Quang Binh province. Phong Nha has been voted as one of the most wonderful caves in the world for a number of reasons: its longest underground river, beautiful underground lake, incredibly wide dry cave as well as for its most spectacular stalactites, stalagmites and long water grottos. The cave is located in Son Trach commune, Bo Trach district, 45 kilometres to the northwest of Dong Hoi city. After arriving in the commune, visitors have a to take a boat ride along the Son river to reach the mouth of the cave. Phong Nha cave is more than 7,730 metres long, its mouth is 20-25m wide and 10m high. The summer heat is totally swept away when visitors get inside the cave, which is filled with as much cool air as an air-conditioned room. The cave is famous for being home to its rock formations which are given names such as the “Lion”, the “Qilin”, the “Royal Court”, and the “Buddha”. Its cave system features underground passageways and river caves filled with stalactites and stalagmites. The cave attracts visitors for its gigantic stalactites and… Read full this story

