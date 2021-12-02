The wave of high-tech companies investing billions of US dollars in Vietnam is already materialising, raising the question for the country on exactly how to absorb all the incoming capital. Deluge of foreign capital marks strong start to 2021. Intel Corporation, the US-based manufacturer of semiconductor computer circuits, last week announced injecting an additional $475 million into its plant in Vietnam, taking its total involvement in the country to $1.5 billion. The new investment will develop complex technologies like manufacturing 5G products and the next generation of Intel Core processors. Kim Huat Ooi, general manager of Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) said, “As of the end of 2020, IPV has shipped more than two billion units to customers worldwide. We are very proud of this milestone, which shows both how important IPV is to helping Intel meet the needs of its customers all around the world and why we continue to invest in our facilities and team here in Vietnam.” The plant is IPV’s single largest assembly and test plant globally, with more than 2,700 employees as well as cutting-edge technologies and machinery. Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the management board at Saigon Hi-Tech Park where the plant is located, highlighted… Read full this story

