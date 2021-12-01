2020: the year for Vietnamese streamers, YouTubers

In 2020,YouTubers and streamers stepped out into the light and became the focus of public opinion. Tran Thanh Tam (left) and Khoa Vuong Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workplace and entertainment activities shifted online. TikTok became popular a few years ago around the world, but during Covid-19, the app became more visible and had more than 2 billion downloads and one of the highest revenues of any app. TikTok fever fell somewhat in India and the US, where the Chinese app ran into trouble. But TikTok has been growing well in Vietnam. Tik Tok gave birth to internet trends such as Tran Thanh Tam, the ‘hot girl’ with nickname ‘trung ran can mo, bap can bo’ (Fried eggs need fat, corn needs butter) with 2.8 million fans, Khoa Vuong, hot girl Le Bong with 5 million fans, and hot boy Le Bao with 2.7 million fans. Social networks helped these Gen Z youth become rising stars admired by young people of the same generation. Analysts, however, warn that the consequences may be unpredictable as dangerous trends could be spread through the platforms. The year 2020 witnessed numerous YouTube channels with bad content found after many years of quietly making… Read full this story

