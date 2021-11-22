Worm dish warms people in early winter

Lê Hương In late autumn and early winter, northern farmers harvest a worm that lives in the silt of coastal fields. The worm is known as rươi , a precious gift from heaven. It is a rich source of food, thanks to alluvial sediment and zooplankton, and the worms offer lots of nutrition and a greasy taste, which can be used to make several dishes and delicacies of the north. Fresh clam worms. — VNS Photo Lê Hương Farmers in Hải Dương, Nam Định and Thái Bình harvest tonnes of rươi towards the end of the year, supplementing their main income which is made from rice. When alive, the worms reach 50-60cm in length. However, when they emerge from the silt to give birth they lose their tail, which is two-thirds of their total length. The tail sinks into the silt to fertilise eggs, which is what the farmers harvest. The head and upper part of the worms lie deep in silt to grow back in the next year. Fried with eggs Clam worms fried with eggs and minced pork is the most popular dish made from the worms. The dish offers a sweet, greasy and fragrant taste. Fried egg with clam worms and… Read full this story

