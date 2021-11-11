Winners of Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2020 honored

This year's awards cover the fields of mechanical – automation, material technology, energy-saving and new energy-using technologies, biology for production and life, technologies to respond to climate change and protect the environment, and rationally use natural resources. The organizers deciced to honor 45 outstanding works with five first, 11 second, 13 third and 16 consolation prizes. On the occasion, the Prime Minister presented certificates of merit to nine authors and co-authors of the works winning the first prizes. Notably, the World Intellectual Property Organization handed over certificates of recognition and gold medal to the work "Applying ultra-fine grinding technology to production of high-quality Cotto tiles" of Dr. Nguyen Quang Mau, M.S. Dong Duc Chinh, and Engineer Tran Van Tuan from Dat Viet Ceramic Joint Stock Company. Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Comittee Do Van Chien expected that the works will be applied to reality soon to create good products, contributing to promoting socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, and developing the country. After launching the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2021, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat expressed his belief that the support and participation of scientists technical innovators will… Read full this story

