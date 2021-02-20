Compiled by Thiên Lý Hào Sỹ Phường is one of HCM City's odest alleys. It houses 100-year-old apartment buildings in popular Chinese colours in HCM City's District 5. According to https://vinlove.net , Hào Sỹ Phường is the first suggestion made to those looking for an old apartment building to take pictures of an extremely beautiful living place. Like many other Saigon alleyways, time seems to stand still in Hào Sỹ Phường. The old apartment buildings there stand proudly, tin roofs in the Sài Gòn heat and signs of change hard to find. Cut off from the hustle and bustle outside, it offers a calm and peaceful sight. The web says Hào Sỹ Phường’s are among the top old apartment buildings in HCM City which are sure to provide a strange background to your photos. Nguyễn Huệ apartment building is also listed by vinlove.net as one of the top destinations for those who want to discover pretty features of erstwhileSài Gòn. Nguyễn Huệ is one of the busiest streets in HCM City, and Nguyễn Huệ apartment building is located right at the best location. Since Nguyễn Huệ Street was renovated, with its median strip turned into a pedestrian plaza, this 60-year-old building… Read full this story

What’s the way out for old apartment buildings? have 367 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.