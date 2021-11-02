Workers produce clothing products at Tiên Hưng Garment Company in the northern province of Hưng Yên. —VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — An improvement in the public health situation and subsequent easing of restrictions helped the Vietnamese manufacturing sector return to growth during October. IHS Markit's latest survey released on Monday showed the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted back above the 50.0 no-change mark at 52.1 in October following a reading of 40.2 in September. This signalled a renewed improvement in business conditions across the sector, thereby ending a four-month sequence of decline. According to the survey, renewed expansions were seen for output, new orders and purchasing activity, while business confidence jumped higher. On the other hand, employment continued to fall amid widespread reports of workers remaining in their hometowns following the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Price pressures remained acute, with input costs rising at one of the sharpest rates on record amid higher freight charges and raw material shortages. In turn, firms increased their own selling prices at a much faster pace than in September. A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions led a number of firms to restart production in October, while others expanded output in… Read full this story

VN manufacturing output returns to growth as pandemic situation improves have 281 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.