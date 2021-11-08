VinFuture foundation hosts public dialogue about “Renewable energy new materials for the future” with Nobel-Winning professor

CapitaLand Development unveils luxury residences in Hanoi, HCM City with first-in-market features VFCD 2021 to explore the creative future of Viet Nam Foreign expert living in Hanoi shared that: "GS1 is my selection because of its high-class green living standards” Risk management material to increase efficiency of solar power projects CT GROUP doubly wins in “Oscar” Awards for Real Estate in Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2021 VinFuture Foundation will hold its Online Science Dialogue series' second installment discussing "Renewable energy and new materials for the future” on November 12th, 2021. The Dialogue will see the attendance of world-class scientists, most notably Professor Konstantin (Kostya) Sergeevich Novoselov, a Nobel Prize laureate in Physics. The event is aimed at bringing science and technology closer to the general public with solutions that have high real-world applicability. This November, VinFuture's Dialogue is titled "Renewable energy and new materials for the future” and centers around foundational knowledge and applications of new energy and materials in humanity's response to the global energy crisis. As part of the program, young scientists will also have chances to converse with world-leading scientists, and to discuss the opportunities and challenges they encounter in their start-ups, thereby bringing research projects into… Read full this story

