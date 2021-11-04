Minh Phương & Vân Nguyễn Back in the early 1980s, Rubik’s cubes were all the rage, and the colour-coded puzzles had the whole world baffled. Invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik more than 50 years ago, an estimated 450 million of the cubes have been sold. In Việt Nam, one man is turning the cubes into works of art. The face of the puzzle forms his canvas. Đỗ Đức Hải, 29, manipulates the cubes to create famous faces and even landscapes as works of art. One picture alone contains more than 500 Rubik’s cubes. Đỗ Đức Hải uses more than 500 Rubik’s cubes and stacks them for a single artwork. VNS Photo Vân Nguyễn "In 2018, I got the chance to deliver toys for children, and I delivered many Rubik’s cubes. At that time, I happened to read about foreign painters making paintings using them," he said. "I started to learn about it from then. And deep inside, I love artistry, so I really want to bring the beauty of this to people." Hải has made portraits of the incumbent Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the late President Hồ Chí Minh, and national football team manager Park Hang-seo. "Three years… Read full this story

Vietnamese Rubik's cube artists wins fame have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.