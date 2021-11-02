Vietnamese foreign minister meets with British counterpart on sidelines of COP26

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs GLASGOW — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held a bilateral meeting with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK), on Monday afternoon (local time). Sơn has been accompanying Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on a trip to Glasgow to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Expressing his support for the UK's role as the host of COP26, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam continues its strong commitment to contribute to global efforts in response to climate change. He hailed Truss for her important contributions to the signing and implementation of the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement in her previous role as Secretary of State for International Trade. Truss, for her part, pledged to step up bilateral cooperative ties in fields such as science-technology, renewable energy and green finance. Both ministers underscored the importance of the issuance of a joint statement on the occasion of the 10th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam –UK strategic partnership. They agreed to increase the… Read full this story

