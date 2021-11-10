Vietnamese culture introduced at World Expo 2020

International visitors take photos in front of Việt Nam Pavilion at World Expo 2020 Dubai. — Photo vietnamplus.vn DUBAI — Việt Nam has been presenting its rich national culture to international friends during the country's first time participating at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The World EXPO 2020 Dubai has become one of the world’s event highlights. As one of the most popular destinations for visitors to the event, Việt Nam Pavilion has hosted a variety of exciting cultural activities in the past month. Covering a total area of ​​more than 850sq.m, Việt Nam Pavilion features 800 traditional conical hats with colourful lights that will light up at night and miniatures of 18 pieces created by renowned Vietnamese contemporary artists. It has also impressed visitors with a virtual experience on the country's most popular tourist attractions and cutting-edge technologies including the world's first 3D printing carbon fibre object as well as sustainable innovations like the biobased material created from seafood waste and mushrooms. There are even waterproof sneakers made from recycled coffee. "With the theme Distilling the Past, Shaping the Future , Việt Nam values the meaning of 'connection' that connects the past and the present, traditional… Read full this story

