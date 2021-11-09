During the talks, the Vietnamese defense minister stressed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Australia have reinforced the two countries' strategic partnership in general and the bilateral defense ties in particular. He believed that the online talks would help tighten defense cooperation, making an important contribution to the relationship between the two nations. The Vietnamese defense chief thanked the Australian Government and people for their precious support over the past time, especially the commitment to aiding Vietnam with 5.2 million of COVID-19 vaccine doses. He also thanked the Australian Department of Defense for its suggestion of presenting Vietnamese counterpart with medical supplies. This, as General Giang said, demonstrated the friendship and mutual support between the two defense ministries. "We hope that in the coming time, the Australian Department of Defense will continue to support Vietnam in the field, especially helping the Vietnamese counterpart have access to COVID-19 vaccine sources. This is very important especially in the context that the Vietnam People's Army is always taking the lead in COVID-19 prevention and control," said Defense Minister Giang. Regarding multilateral cooperation, General Giang highly appreciated Australia's contribution to regional cooperation mechanisms, including ADMM+. He recalled the first ASEAN – Australian Defense… Read full this story

Vietnamese, Australian defense ministers hold online talks have 317 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.