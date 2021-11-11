Vietnamese Ambassador stands for election to Int’l Law Commission again

Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao. VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK – Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected as a member of the International Law Commission (ILC), will continue running for this post for another tenure in 2023-2027. The 76th United Nations General Assembly plans to conduct voting for 34 ILC members at the UN headquarters in New York on November 12. Thao is among 11 candidates who will be running for eight seats representing the Asia-Pacific region. The remaining 10 candidates are from Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Cyprus, India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Mongolia and Lebanon. Meanwhile, there are 12 candidates running for nine seats representing Africa; seven candidates running for three seats representing Eastern Europe; seven candidates running for six seats representing Latin America and the Caribbean; and 11 candidates running for eight seats representing Western Europe and other countries. Ambassador Thao is a veteran Vietnamese diplomat with 40 years of experience. He earned a doctorate in law from the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne and is now also teaching international law at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. In 2016, Ambassador Thao became the first Vietnamese to be elected as an ILC member. During the 2017-2022 tenure,… Read full this story
