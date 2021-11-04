Vietnam, Russia to ink protocol on automobile production cooperation

Deputy Minister Gruzdev stressed solutions to handle obstacles in early granting a certificate of eligibility for automobile manufacturing and assembly to the GAZ Thanh Dat, a joint venture between the Russian automotive manufacturer Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod (GAZ) and Vietnam's Thanh Dat Group, as well as contents related to approving the joint venture's 2021 production plan. According to Gruzdev, the number of sets of spare parts and components that has imported into Vietnam, and those are expected to import in 2021 to prepare for automobile assembly, is more than 230 sets. He wished that the joint venture's automobile assembly factory will be soon put into operation, contributing to raising the localization rate and creating new jobs for local laborers. Deputy Minister An affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperation projects with Russia on producing motorized vehicles, and considers this an important premise for bilateral cooperation in the industrial field in the coming time. He suggested the Russian enterprise quickly complete its dossiers so that the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade can review and approve the production plan, and issue a certificates of eligibility for automobile manufacturing and assembly as soon as possible. The two deputy ministers agreed to complete… Read full this story

