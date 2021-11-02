The project aims at improving the quality and value of agro-exports to meet the regulations of importers. Around 60% of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fisheries exports are expected to be processed, significantly contributing to its total growth of 6%-8% annually by 2030, according to the latest plan approved by the Prime Minister. The project, aiming to promote the export of agricultural, forestry and fishery products by 2030, sets an export value of around US$60-62 billion, including US$25 billion from major farm produce, US$17 billion from forestry products and US$15 billion from seafood. Among agricultural exports, about 40% of the products will be national brands and 70% will have traceable origins. The plan will also improve the quality and value of agricultural exports to meet the regulations of importers, as well as assisting Vietnamese exporters in protecting intellectual property right, safeguarding their positions and brands in the international market. Positive signs In January, export growth increased by 27.1% compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Despite many difficulties caused by Covid-19, most of the main commodity groups such as seafood, wood and wooden products achieved good results in terms of value last month…. Read full this story

Vietnam promotes export of processed agro-forestry-fisheries products have 264 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.