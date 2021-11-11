Vietnam highly values RoK’s contribution to ASEAN-led mechanisms

General Phan Van Giang made the commendation while leading the Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN – RoK Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting held virtually on November 10. The meeting, co-chaired by Brunei's Second Minister of Defense Major General Pehin Datu Lailaraja Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Md Yussof and RoK Defense Minister Suh Wook, was held on the occasion of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Retreat which took place via a video conferencing the same day. ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien also attended the meeting. At the meeting, the participants highly appreciated the first ASEAN-RoK Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting and applauded the two sides' defense cooperation action plan developed by the RoK Defense Ministry with the aim of concretizing the RoK's enhanced New Southern Policy in accordance with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), laying the foundation for orienting ASEAN-RoK defense cooperation in the time ahead. They also reviewed the multilateral cooperation in tackling non-traditional security challenges, evaluated possibility of cooperation in cyber security in the framework of ADMM+ in which the RoK plays a role as co-chair of the ADMM+ Experts' Working Group… Read full this story

