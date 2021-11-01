Vietnam Airlines meets U.S. security requirements to operate regular direct flights to U.S.

With this event, Vietnam Airlines has become the first Vietnamese airline to be allowed to operate regular direct flights to the U.S. – the country applies the most stringent legal procedures and aviation security regulations in the world. This is one of the most complex and important conditions that foreign airlines need to meet in order to be licensed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate directly flights to this country. According to Vietnam Airlines, after completing the last step of gaining a licence from the FAA, the airline will conduct its first regular commercial direct flight to the U.S. at the end of November this year. After two decades of preparations, the national flag carrier will become the first airline of Vietnam to operate a direct service to the U.S. Source: VNA

