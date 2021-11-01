Vietjet inks $420 million deals in the UK

Left to right: Rolls-Royce representatives, Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương (3rd) and Vietjet President & CEO Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo at the agreement signing event.— Photo courtesy of Vietjet EDINBURGH —Vietjet and Rolls-Royce signed an agreement to provide engines and engine services for the airline's coming widebody fleet with a total value of approximately US$400 million. The signing ceremony on Sunday was witnessed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and high-ranking dignitaries of Việt Nam and the UK during the Prime Minister's attendance at COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “The Trent 700 has the lowest lifetime fuel burn and the best economics on its aircraft type. In addition, our TotalCare service will help Vietjet maximise the value of its engine assets and increase time-on-wing performance," said Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace. The Trent 700 is the only engine specifically designed for this wide-body aircraft and is widely recognised for its outstanding efficiency and reliability. Since its launch in 1995, the Trent 700 has logged more than 60 million hours in service. Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương said he believed that the Trent 700 engines would bring a technology breakthrough to Vietjet's fleet, helping improve… Read full this story

