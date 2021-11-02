Việt Nam, UK enhance cooperation in digital economy, digital transformation

Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng (L) and the UK's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Chris Philp signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation in digital economy and digital transformation on Monday (London time). — VNA/VNS Photo LONDON — Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng and the UK's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Chris Philp signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation in the digital economy and digital transformation on Monday (London time). The two officials shared strategic orientations, national programmes and projects on the development of the digital economy and digital society of each country, as well as initiatives and policies in support of digital economic development. They also exchanged opinions on possibilities to expand cooperation and strengthen coordination between management agencies on digital transformation, digital economy, digital business connection, and discussed measures to jointly develop and organise the implementation of initiatives within the framework of the UK-ASEAN Digital Innovation Partnership and the Asia-Pacific Digital Trade Network. Philp introduced a plan to implement initiatives to expand cooperation in digital economic development with Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, through… Read full this story

