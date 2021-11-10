Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang addresses the event. – VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang highlighted the role played by the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) over the last 15 years in strengthening trust and building common awareness on regional security issues, including the East Sea issue, through creating a framework for defence ministerial-level dialogue and consultation in the region. Addressing the ADMM Retreat 2021 held online on Wednesday under the chair of Brunei's Second Minister of Defence Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Md Yussof, the Vietnamese officer said since the ADMM 2011 in Indonesia, the East Sea issue has been considered a common regional issue, and has been regularly discussed and included in joint statements by the ADMM. Regarding challenges to ASEAN’s central role in cooperation with its partners, Giang said in the context that big countries have formed more and more multilateral mechanisms and new strategies, ADMM has and will continue to make efforts to demonstrate its role and position towards ensuring a balance of interests inside and outside the bloc, and ensure that countries outside ASEAN have responsibility for common… Read full this story

Việt Nam spotlights ADMM’s role in building common awareness on regional security issues have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.