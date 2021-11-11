Việt Nam’s COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 94 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Paul Kennedy More than a million people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Việt Nam. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced 8,162 new cases taking the total number of infections to 1,000,897. It's been 658 days since the first case of coronavirus was detected in the country. On January 23, 2020, a Chinese national tested positive and was treated at a hospital in HCM City. A month later, cases reached 100, and at the beginning of April 2020, the first set of social distancing measures came into play after a cluster of cases came to light in Hà Nội. Since then, the country has suffered four waves of the virus, the most damaging by far being the latest which emerged in late April this year. More than 99 per cent of the total number of infections nationwide have occurred in wave four, caused by the extremely contagious Delta variant. Fatalities also increased on a huge scale during the fourth wave. In early April, there had been just 35 deaths related to coronavirus, today that figure stands… Read full this story

