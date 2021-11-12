Viet Nam, Russia seek stronger cooperation in COVID-19 combat

At the round-table in Moscow. VNA/VNS Photo MOSCOW – Representatives from Russian and Vietnamese businesses operating in the field of pharmaceuticals and healthcare exchanged experience and sought technological cooperation opportunities in the fight against COVID-19 at a round-table in Moscow on November 11. Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi said only close cooperation would help countries succeed in combating the pandemic and restoring international trade and tourism. Lauding achievements Russia had recorded in the research, development and production of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs, the diplomat noted that Việt Nam and Russia had effectively coordinated in the pandemic combat. Khôi cited an example of the coordination, which was the success of Việt Nam's Vabiotech company in bottling Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine under an agreement with its Russian partner. The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia would stand ready to coordinate with ministries, agencies and companies of Russia and Việt Nam to deepen the substantive and mutually beneficial international cooperation in the pandemic combat. Oleg Nizhelsky, General Director of Russia's Bronemed LLC, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents on the sidelines of the round-table that through the event, Vietnamese and Russian enterprises set up initial links to draw up cooperation… Read full this story

