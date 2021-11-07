Việt Nam reports 7,646 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19 in Thạch An District, Cao Bằng Province on Sunday. The northern border province on Friday recorded its first-ever COVID-19 case since the pandemic hit the country early last year. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An additional 7,646 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the nationwide tally to 968,684. A further 61 deaths were announced. Out of the new cases, 15 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Compared to Saturday, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 151. HCM City tops the list with 1,009 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 997, and Bình Dương Province with 826. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 72 new cases on Sunday. The other infections were found in An Giang (427), Kiên Giang (398), Tây Ninh (393), Bạc Liêu (298), Đồng Tháp (289), Bình Thuận (279), Sóc Trăng (238), Tiền Giang (233), Cần Thơ (210), Cà Mau (184), Đắk Lắk (151), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (150), Vĩnh Long (128), Long An (119), Hà Giang (116), Bình Phước (114), Trà Vinh (75), Bắc Giang (70), Bến Tre (64), Khánh Hòa (60), Hậu Giang (56), Phú Thọ (51), Bắc… Read full this story

