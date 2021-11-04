A medical worker takes a sample of a resident in northern mountainous Điện Biên Province’s Điện Biên District for COVID-19 testing. The province reported 50 cases of COVID-19 from November 1-4. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An additional 6,580 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Thursday, bringing the nationwide tally to 946,043. Out of the new cases, four were imported and quarantined upon arrival. HCM City still tops the country in terms of new cases during the day with 981, followed by Bình Dương (948) and Đồng Nai (939). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 100 new cases, up 24 cases in comparison with Wednesday. The other areas that recorded new COVID-19 cases were Kiên Giang (478), An Giang (381), Tiền Giang (263), Tây Ninh (240), Đắk Lắk (210), Sóc Trăng (198), Bình Thuận (194), Cần Thơ (186), Long An (178), Trà Vinh (123), Hà Giang (110), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Ninh Thuận (78), Vĩnh Long (75), Bắc Giang (68), Phú Thọ (67), Bình Phước (52), Cà Mau (51), Bắc Ninh (51), Hậu Giang (45), Quảng Nam (42), Thanh Hóa (36), Bình Định (35), Khánh Hòa (34), Gia Lai (29), Hưng Yên (26), Thừa Thiên Huế (26),… Read full this story

Việt Nam reports 6,580 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.