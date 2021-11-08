Computer rendered images of the Long Thành International Airport. Construction of the airport, which can handle 25 million passengers a year once finished, has been set to begin in February next year. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is looking to spend VNĐ400 trillion (US$17.65 billion) on upgrades to its airports from now until 2030, according to a proposal that the Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Government. The country’s top priorities included the Nội Bài International Airport in capital city Hà Nội, the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in in the southern economic hub HCM City and the under-construction Long Thành International Airport Đồng Nai Province (located some 40km to the east of HCM City). In addition, 22 other airports across the country are to receive major upgrades while six new airports are to be built with an objective to bring Việt Nam’s airport capacity to 278 million passengers a year, with 95 per cent of the population within a 100km radius of an airport. The upgrades consist of advanced flight traffic management systems, maintenance hubs, logistics and pilot training centres. The VNĐ400 trillion budget accounted for almost a quarter of the entire industry’s investment by 2030, which is made up… Read full this story

Việt Nam needs some $17.65b to upgrade airports by 2030 have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.