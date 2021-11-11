Việt Nam hotels win big at international awards amid the pandemic

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre received two international awards; Best Green Development and Best Architecture Design Hotel in Việt Nam 2021. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — Wink Hotel Saigon Centre, the first of 20 Wink Hotels to be developed by Indochina Kajima, has been recognised as the Best Green Development at the 2021 MIPIM Asia Awards and Best Architecture Design Hotel in Việt Nam 2021 at the International Travel Awards. Amid a pandemic that is isolating many across the globe with a dramatic impact on travel, tourism and hospitality, Vietnamese hotels are still receiving praise and recognition for their innovative and sustainable design, demonstrating how the hospitality industry never ceases to progress even during difficult times. Notably, Wink Hotel Saigon Centre, at 75 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, District 1, was just recognised as the Best Green Development at the 2021 MIPIM Asia Awards, the leading regional property awards known as the ‘Oscars of the Asian Real Estate World’. Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards honour the most outstanding and accomplished projects, completed or yet to be built, in Asia-Pacific. To be recognised at the MIPIM Asia Awards, property visionaries must demonstrate their ability to push boundaries and… Read full this story

