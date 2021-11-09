Việt Nam has third satellite go into space, marking ‘great side’

The Epsilon 5 rocket blasted into space from the Japanese town of Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture at 7.55am Hà Nội time. — VNA/VNS Photos Đào Thanh Tùng KAGOSHIMA — NanoDragon, the first satellite made entirely by Vietnamese engineers, lifted off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Japan on Tuesday. After three previous failed launch attempts due to a combination of bad weather and technical problems, at 7.55am local time the Epsilon 5 rocket blasted into space from the Japanese town of Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture. On board the rocket, NanoDragon was due to separate and go into orbit at 9:07 (local time). NanoDragon, which is 100x100x340,5mm in size and weighs 3.8kg, is the first satellite that is researched, designed and manufactured entirely in Việt Nam. Vũ Hồng Nam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan said "It's touching to witness the historic moment when Japan's Epsilon 5 carrying our satellite NanoDragon was launched into the orbit. "It's great to see the achievements of Việt Nam's space industry. The launch of this satellite has significant meaning, showing a great stride that Vietnamese engineers have made in designing and manufacturing satellites." "It also affirms the determination of our country in developing the space industry." Epsilon 5 carries nine satellites, making Tuesday’s mission the largest undertaken… Read full this story

