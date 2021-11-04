Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary

The "40 years of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha: Integration and Development with the Country" workshop is being held virtually on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the VBS HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) will continue to promote its role and prestige in strengthening national unity and solidarity among religions, optimising the strengths of beliefs and religions as well as culture for national development, speakers said yesterday at a workshop in the city. Speaking at the workshop titled "40 years of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha: Integration and Development with the Country," Most Venerable Thích Giác Toàn, vice chairman of the VBS Executive Council, said that VBS has developed significantly during the past 40 years with its missions of building religious solidarity and national unity lauded by people from all walks of life. The major contributions by the organisation have reflected the close relations between Buddhism and the nation and the unity between religion and life, between the Sangha and the country, and between Việt Nam and the world, said Most Venerable Thích Giác Toàn, who is also head of the Việt Nam Buddhist Research Institute. "The foundation aims to meet Vietnamese Buddhists' wish to unify different schools and traditions." Over the years of development, the Sangha has guided monks, nuns and Buddhists… Read full this story

