Việt Nam backs UN peacekeeping and UNPOL operations

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. —VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has affirmed peacekeeping continues to be an important tool to maintain international peace and security, and the UN police (UNPOL) have performed their assigned tasks well and closely coordinated with military and civil units of the mission amid escalating challenges. Addressing the UN Security Council's annual meeting on UNPOL on Wednesday (local time), Quý commended the increasing number of women police officers, and specifically, the six women currently serving as heads or deputy heads of the United Nations police components in peacekeeping and special political missions. He underlined the importance of prioritising, through resources and attention, the promotion of women in peacekeeping operations, including policing activities. Further, the international community should enhance training and capacity building support to developing countries, including for women police officers, he said, noting that the percentage of Vietnamese female peacekeepers in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) has increased to 20.6 per cent, from 16.5 per cent in 2020, exceeding the Secretary‑General's… Read full this story

