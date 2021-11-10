Việt Nam, Australia to bolster cooperation in security

Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm meets Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm suggested Việt Nam and Australia enhance cooperation in all spheres, including national defence and security. He was speaking during a reception for Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne in Hà Nội on Tuesday. Lâm said in the past, with the support of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies of Australia has been strengthened in fighting crime, immigration management and legal assistance, among others. According to the minister, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Australian Department of Home Affairs have been effectively implementing signed cooperation documents and the minutes of the second Vietnam-Australia Vice-Ministerial Security Dialogue that took place in Hà Nội in December 2019. He added that the third dialogue is set to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control. Minister Lâm suggested the two sides should work to roll out the 2018 agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, the 2013 treaty on extradition, and the memorandum of understanding between… Read full this story

