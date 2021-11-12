Việt Nam attends 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa attends the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa highlighted the importance of ASEAN military-defence cooperation as regional challenges continue to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-22) via videoconference on Friday, which was chaired by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Vice Senior General Soe Win, Nghĩa highly valued the crucial role played by the army in responding to the health crisis, affirming that the army is the core force taking the lead in joint efforts of countries in the fight against the pandemic. While sharing Việt Nam's experience in responding to COVID-19, especially in localities hardest hit by the pandemic, the Vietnamese officer emphasised the motto of adapting to the new normal situation in Việt Nam, and realising the dual goals of pandemic prevention and socio-economic development in line with common perceptions of leaders at the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits. He expressed his belief that ASEAN military-defence cooperation will contribute to controlling the pandemic and effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges, thus maintaining peace, stability and development… Read full this story

