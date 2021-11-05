VFCD 2021 to explore the creative future of Viet Nam

Foreign expert living in Hanoi shared that: "GS1 is my selection because of its high-class green living standards” Risk management material to increase efficiency of solar power projects CT GROUP doubly wins in “Oscar” Awards for Real Estate in Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2021 Van Don International Airport meets AHA international standards for health safety Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year The Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD), held from 6 to 21 November this year, aims to create an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of people online. Now in its third year, VFCD is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam. Spotlight on Viet Nam's creative future Under the theme Creative Future , this year's programme includes talks, workshops, exhibitions, a podcast series, contests, and various online activities and discussions about the vision, trends, cultural identity, and future opportunities for the creative industries in Viet Nam. Professor Julia Gaimster, Dean of School of Communication & Design at… Read full this story

