Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year VPBank announces successful sale of its 49 per cent stake in FE Credit to SMBC Group of Japan Sun Marina Town: When world architecture immerses in the beauty of Heritage Bay Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy by laser – An advanced step to replace open surgery method VPBank signs US$100 million loan with JICA and SMBC The Airports Council International (ACI) has just granted the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate to Van Don International Airport. Therefore, Van Don International Airport is the 6th airport (out of 22 airports) in Viet Nam to have AHA certification. Van Don International Airport meets international standards for health safety. The Airport Health Accreditation Certificate recognises medical standards, guaranteeing health and safety of passengers in preventing and restricting COVID-19 at all global airports. An airport granted the AHA certificate is an airport that guarantees safe pandemic prevention and control procedures. This is also the basis for state management agencies and governments of other countries to study and reopen international flights between certified airports, developing a green corridor for safe travel by air. Mr. Pham Ngoc Sau, Director of Van Don International Airport, said that: “Avoidance… Read full this story

Van Don International Airport meets AHA international standards for health safety have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.