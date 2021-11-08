US sends 2.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to Việt Nam

A Pfizer COVID-19 shot is being prepared for administration in a school in Quảng Ninh Province. The Vietnamese health ministry has approved the use of the shots for children aged 11-18. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân HÀ NỘI — A further 2.5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US Government arrived in Việt Nam over the weekend. USAID Việt Nam announced said more than 1.2 million doses landed in HCM City on Sunday, and 1.3 million touched down in Hà Nội on Saturday morning. The latest shipments brought the total donation from the US to Việt Nam to over 14.6 million doses (including five million Moderna shots and the remainder Pfizer jabs), making the US the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to the country, made available through the COVAX Facility. On Saturday, 1,214,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered according to the daily COVID-19 report from the health ministry of Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the total to 89,620,701 doses, of which, 28,775,296 were second doses. — VNS

