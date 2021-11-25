UNESCO to celebrate Vietnamese poets’ birth, death anniversaries

President of the UNESCO General Assembly Santiago Irazabal Mourao announces the decision celebrating the birth and death anniversaries of Vietnamese classical poets Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and Hồ Xuân Hương during the 41st General Conference in Paris on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs PARIS — Poets Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and Hồ Xuân Hương, alongside 58 other cultural icons, have been officially honoured by UNESCO, with their birth and death anniversaries to be commemorated between 2022 and 2023. The decision was approved on Tuesday by the 41st UNESCO General Conference. The anniversary will celebrate the 200th birthday of Nguyễn Đình Chiểu as well as Hồ Xuân Hương's 250th birth and 200th death anniversaries. The nomination is thanks to efforts of the People’s Committee of Bến Tre and Nghệ An provinces, the Vietnam National Committee for UNESCO, the Department of Cultural Affairs and UNESCO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with Vietnamese experts and scientists. According to Lê Thị Hồng Vân, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, the approval shows that Vietnamese cultural values have been highly appreciated by the international community. "This is the pride and joy not only of Nghệ An and Bến Tre provinces but also of the whole… Read full this story

