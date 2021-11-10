A tour guide (right) helps a tourist get off the boat at Tràng An Eco-tourism Complex in northern Ninh Bình Province before the pandemic struck. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – More than 9,000 tour guides out of work because of the pandemic have been given financial support by the government. By the end of October this year, 9,294 guides nationwide received cash with a total value of almost VNĐ34.5 billion (US$1.5 million) to help them overcome difficulties brought by the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Statistics from the ministry showed that localities received 10,762 applications for support from tour guides affected in accordance with Prime Minister's Decision No 23/2021/QD-TTg. Of these, 9,294 applicants were deemed to be eligible for support. Localities with the largest number of tour guides receiving help are Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, HCM City, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Ninh and Khánh Hòa. In Đà Nẵng alone, 2,661 guides were helped at a total cost of VNĐ9.87 billion while Hà Nội supported 1,173 with VNĐ4.35 billion and HCM City assisted 1,528 with VNĐ5.66 billion. Under the Prime Minister's Decision No.23/2021/QD-TTg dated July 7, 2021, tour guides are among the groups most affected by the pandemic… Read full this story

Tour guides affected by the pandemic get cash support have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.