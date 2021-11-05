Theatre stages new puppet play after lockdown

Phương Nam Theatre's new puppet play, Lòng Mẹ (Mother's Love) featuring 20 artists will make its debut next week. Its themes are mother's love, bravery, self-respect and honesty. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — The Phương Nam Theatre will offer a new puppet play in HCM City every weekend in November. The play, Lòng Mẹ (Mother's Love), will make its debut next week. More than 20 artists will be included. The play features characters from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tales. Themes of a mother's love, bravery, self-respect and honesty are highlighted. After every show, talks about Vietnamese puppetry and its history will be featured. The producer invited composer Ái Cầm to compose music and songs based on Vietnamese folk music for the play. Lòng Mẹ was scheduled to be released in July to serve children during summer and celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon festival in September. It was postponed after cinemas and theatres in HCM City closed when the fourth wave of COVID-19 started in late April. "Phương Nam Theatre artists are ready for audiences after our suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said puppet artist Thùy Trang, who plays a leading role in Lòng Mẹ . Trang and her staff are also working on two water puppetry performances called Trâu Vàng Nghinh Tiếp (Golden Buffalo) and Cá Chép Hoá Rồng (Carps Turn into Dragons). These shows tell stories about patriotism and national heroes based on Vietnamese fairy tales. They will be… Read full this story

