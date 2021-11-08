Kyogo Furuhashi has been a revelation for Celtic since leaving Japan to sign for the Scottish giants in the summer. — AFP/VNA Photo Peter Cowan It's David versus Goliath this week at Mỹ Đình Stadium, and there are no prizes for guessing whether it's Japan or Việt Nam playing the role of the giant. While the Vietnamese players were training (and being COVID tested) over the weekend in Hà Nội, some of Japan's stars were strutting their stuff for Europe's top teams. Kyogo Furuhashi scored a brace for Celtic, Ritsu Doan popped up with a goal for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Takehiro Tomiyasu played 90 minutes of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Watford, and Takumi Minamino came on late in Liverpool's shock defeat to West Ham. Hard as it may be to believe when you scan the household names on the team sheet today, Japanese football wasn't always an Asian powerhouse. In fact, in the early 1990s the top-flight in Japan was still amateur, attendances were poor and stadiums were crumbling, in stark contrast to the glitz of professional baseball in the country. So what happened between then and now? Have Japan been blessed with golden generation after golden generation? Did a… Read full this story

The Local Game: What the Vietnamese David can learn from the Japanese Goliath have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.